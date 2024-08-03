Kanye West Disses Drake By Name & Kim Kardashian Subliminally On "VULTURES 2"

Kanye is still on that "f*** Drake" energy.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are shaking up the hip-hop community this weekend. After months' worth of delays, the multi-talents have released VULTURES 2, the second of three volumes in this series. Fans online are obviously extremely ecstatic and plenty of discussions are already underway. For example, people are debating which installment they think is stronger. We are sure to have our review out soon, so be sure to check back with us to hear our thoughts. But another topic of discussion is the latest Drake dig on VULTURES 2. To no surprise, it comes from Kanye.

It occurs on "530", song that was recorded during the sessions for DONDA 2. A lot of fans have been anticipating its eventual release, however, a lot of them are upset with the results. In the Genius annotation, apparently no major changes were made to the recording in 2022, and listeners are taking notice. But back to the Drake diss, Ye is once again talking about his fake fans, and he uses that to create the base for what's to come. On part two of "530" he continuously repeats this line in some shape or form.

Kanye Takes Shots At Drake On VULTURES 2

"You don't really love Ye, go listen to Drake, b****". Additionally, an unreviewed breakdown of this bar also includes his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. They feel this is some sort of shot at her for being fake in their marriage. This could be plausible, considering that Kanye alludes to their marriage in part one. "Pray your soulmate got a soul when you meet her / The crystal ball couldn't tell me if they'd leave again / Problems too extra large to share it with a medium". Later, Ye adds, "The past year been a strange time

Visitations on Facetime / And who gon' break who's heart first? Always just breaks mine".