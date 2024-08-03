Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Finally Deliver "VULTURES 2" With Stacked Features To Boot

Wow. The wait is now over. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, or ¥$, have put out VULTURES 2 and it's available everywhere. Just like the inaugural VULTURES 1, the album is here on a Saturday morning after instead at midnight on a Friday. Even though there was a strong chance the tandem wouldn't drop it yesterday, fans were still ticked off. However, everyone can now finally take a sigh of relief. Hype was built back up late yesterday after Kanye and Ty surprise-shared "SLIDE" with short feature from James Blake. Although, on the album the English singer is nowhere to be heard.