Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Finally Deliver "VULTURES 2" With Stacked Features To Boot

BYZachary Horvath1185 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
vultures 2vultures 2
Are we dreaming?

Wow. The wait is now over. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, or ¥$, have put out VULTURES 2 and it's available everywhere. Just like the inaugural VULTURES 1, the album is here on a Saturday morning after instead at midnight on a Friday. Even though there was a strong chance the tandem wouldn't drop it yesterday, fans were still ticked off. However, everyone can now finally take a sigh of relief. Hype was built back up late yesterday after Kanye and Ty surprise-shared "SLIDE" with short feature from James Blake. Although, on the album the English singer is nowhere to be heard.

Thankfully, there are plenty of other guest stars all over the 16-song offering. The list of them starts out with a trio of Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, and Kodak Black on "FIELD TRIP". Future scores two placements and Lil Wayne reunites with Kanye West for the first time in years on "LIFESTYLE". Two of the rapper's children, Chicago and North come to support their dad on "BOMB". Then, you have other contributions from 070 Shake, CyHi, Young Thug, Charlie Wilson, and even more. Hopefully, what VULTURES 2 and 1 don't share in common is unexpected takedowns off of streaming.

Read More: Big Sean & Charlamagne Interview: 5 Main Takeaways

VULTURES 2- ¥$, Kanye West, & Ty Dolla $ign

VULTURES 2 Tracklist:

  1. SLIDE
  2. TIME MOVING SLOW
  3. FIELD TRIP (feat. Don Toliver, Playboi Carti & Kodak Black)
  4. FRIED
  5. ISABELLA
  6. PROMOTION (feat. Future)
  7. HUSBAND
  8. LIFESTYLE (feat. Lil Wayne)
  9. MAYBE
  10. BOMB (feat. Chicago West & North West)
  11. RIVER (feat. Charlie Wilson, The Inter Milan Ultras & Young Thug)
  12. 530
  13. DEAD (feat. Future & Lil Durk)
  14. FOREVER ROLLING (feat. Lil Baby)
  15. SKY CITY (feat. 070 Shake, CyHi & Desiigner
  16. MY SOUL (feat. Todd Rundgren)

Read More: Mustard Calls Drake The Malcolm X Of White People In Scathing Twitter Rant

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...