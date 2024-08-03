Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Finally Deliver "VULTURES 2" With Stacked Features To Boot

Wow. The wait is now over. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, or ¥$, have put out VULTURES 2 and it's available everywhere. Just like the inaugural VULTURES 1, the album is here on a Saturday morning after instead at midnight on a Friday. Even though there was a strong chance the tandem wouldn't drop it yesterday, fans were still ticked off. However, everyone can now finally take a sigh of relief. Hype was built back up late yesterday after Kanye and Ty surprise-shared "SLIDE" with short feature from James Blake. Although, on the album the English singer is nowhere to be heard.
Thankfully, there are plenty of other guest stars all over the 16-song offering. The list of them starts out with a trio of Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, and Kodak Black on "FIELD TRIP". Future scores two placements and Lil Wayne reunites with Kanye West for the first time in years on "LIFESTYLE". Two of the rapper's children, Chicago and North come to support their dad on "BOMB". Then, you have other contributions from 070 Shake, CyHi, Young Thug, Charlie Wilson, and even more. Hopefully, what VULTURES 2 and 1 don't share in common is unexpected takedowns off of streaming.
VULTURES 2- ¥$, Kanye West, & Ty Dolla $ign
VULTURES 2 Tracklist:
- SLIDE
- TIME MOVING SLOW
- FIELD TRIP (feat. Don Toliver, Playboi Carti & Kodak Black)
- FRIED
- ISABELLA
- PROMOTION (feat. Future)
- HUSBAND
- LIFESTYLE (feat. Lil Wayne)
- MAYBE
- BOMB (feat. Chicago West & North West)
- RIVER (feat. Charlie Wilson, The Inter Milan Ultras & Young Thug)
- 530
- DEAD (feat. Future & Lil Durk)
- FOREVER ROLLING (feat. Lil Baby)
- SKY CITY (feat. 070 Shake, CyHi & Desiigner
- MY SOUL (feat. Todd Rundgren)