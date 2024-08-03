Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "VULTURES 2": More Mainstream Names Lead To Left-Field Sounds

Who had the best guest performance and who had the best beat in your opinion?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 2 is another big-time event. Just like the first installment, they have pieced together another long list of some of the biggest names in hip-hop. But where these LPs differ is the overall soundscape. It's a nice change of pace that has a lot of curveballs. In fact, you can make an argument that there is a more diverse collection here compared to VULTURES 1. That is something that definitely highlights the more experimentative side to the production.

For example, "SKY CITY", featuring 070 Shake, CyHi, and Desiigner sees Ye and Ty take on a more acoustic approach. Production can be attributed to Kanye, Timbaland, and BoogzDaBeast. "RIVER" is another prime sample of more risk-taking and one that draws some inspiration from JESUS IS KING and DONDA. Charlie Wilson, Young Thug, Leon Bridges, and The Inter Milan Ultras make a perfect melting pot of overall performances. Pi'erre Bourne, Ye, and London on da Track, are just a few of the hands that were involved in putting this soulful cut together.

Kanye And Ty Dolla $ign Assembled An Army Of Talent For "VULTURES 2"

However, you also get you share of pure bangers and more rap-centric songs. Features like Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby all bring out Ye and Ty's more aggressive side. Trap rap beat makers Wheezy, ATL Jacob, FNZ, and Dez Wright, are just few bring their special sauce to the table in that regard. Whenever we get VULTURES 3, we can only imagine that ¥$ will continue to dump tons of money into bringing on the best of the best.

What are your thoughts on the features and producers that are on Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 2? Comparing the two installments in the series, which one is better based on the talent? How do you feel about the constant stream of complaints surrounding the mixing and final assembly?