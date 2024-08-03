Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Drop "SLIDE" As First "VULTURES 2" Single

Maybe "Vultures 2" is actually coming.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have been teasing VULTURES 2 for months. It's getting hard to keep track of all the release dates that have come and gone since March. The duo promised to drop the anticipated sequel on August 2, but the day came and went with nothing. Or so we thought, late on Friday night, the duo shocked the world by dropping "SLIDE." The purported lead single from VULTURES 2, the song was uploaded to Yeezy.com before making its way onto Tidal. After all the hype and build up, we're happy to say the new single is actually pretty good.

"SLIDE" has much sharper production than was showcased on VULTURES 1. The creeping strings that open the song are cinematic in scope. Especially when they contort and eventually transform into the main part of the beat. Ty Dolla Sign kicks things off with a slick verse and chorus before handing things off to Kanye West. Ye is charismatic as ever, with bizarre bars about Eyes Wide Shut and how much the industry hates him. The drums get a little loud during the verse, which leads to a little bit of clipping, but the overall vibe remains untarnished. Then, out of nowhere, James Blake enters the fold. Blake and Ty Dolla Sign harmonize to bring the song to an appropriately dramatic close. Kanye West delivered with flow and production. Here's hoping he delivers the rest of the album.

Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Give Fans What They Want

