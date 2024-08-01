Kanye West And JAY-Z's Unreleased 2007 Collab "Buildings" Leaks Online

Get ready for a nostalgia trip.

It's been a strange week for Kanye West music. The rapper announced that his new album, Vultures 2, will drop August 3rd. Then, a few hours after, he took the date down from his website. Fans have been waiting to hear the second installment in the Vultures trilogy for months, and they have to keep waiting. On the bright side, a Kanye West song has mysteriously leaked online. It's not from Vultures 2 sessions, but from the Graduation sessions back in 2007. If that doesn't sweeten the pot, the inclusion of JAY-Z will.

The leaked song is titled "Buildings." Kanye West has never mentioned the song, and no snippet of it had ever been released prior to July 31. That said, fans can now listen to the entire four minute collab online. JAY-Z kicks off the song with a predictably excellent verse. The most interesting part of his verse is that some lines, particularly those referencing Cuban cigars and "doing donuts" in a lambo, were eventually repurposed for the single "Otis" in 2011. The contemplative, finally-made-it feel of the song is perfectly suited to name-dropping designer labels, which is what JAY does here. A few months later, Hov would drop American Gangster (2007).

Kanye West And JAY-Z Reflect On Rap Stardom

Kanye West wins the song, though. The production is clean, with crisp piano keys littered throughout, and his verse is filled with clever bars. "Just tryna eat dog, tryna stay fresh," he raps. "Now I got meals and I'm tryna eat less." There's even a reference to 50 Cent, who West was famously beefing with back in 2007. "Yeah mommy, I see you G, on the treadmill, bumping 50," he spits. "Oh, I get it. You tryna loose that G-G-G-G-U-T." There's a ramshackle quality to West's delivery, and given how polished the rest of Graduation is, one has to wonder whether he would've re-recorded his vocals. Regardless, the rawness is fascinating as a sort of studio time capsule.