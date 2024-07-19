Big Sean Reveals Whether Or Not He Believes Kanye West Helped Leak His Album

Sean hopped back on Instagram Live to discuss his thoughts on the matter.

With Big Sean finally getting ready to drop a new album after four years, he admitted that the recent leak has been annoying. "To whoever did do that, just know it did f*** me up", he told his Instagram Live viewers. This new roadblock for the Detroit, Michigan MC was supposedly created by a supposed affiliate of Kanye West. It is worth noting that Ye and Sean have had an up-and-down relationship. The former admitted on Drink Champs a few years ago that signing the latter to G.O.O.D. Music was a mistake. However, in that same breath, some random online claiming that they were instructed to do this because of subliminal shots on a freestyle just seems too far-fetched.

That is exactly the same type of energy that Big Sean seems to be on further on into the IG Live. The "Yes" rapper cited their lengthy history in the studio together, recalling observing Ye when he was making Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, and MBDTF. Then, Big Sean went onto explain his love and loyalty to his former label. He was thankful to have sold 185 million copies through G.O.O.D. Music even though he did not take more money home than the higher-ups. Furthermore, when he was on the label, he explained that even when he received early access to artists' music, Sean did not do any leaking.

Big Sean Gives Several Reasons Why Kanye Wouldn't Leak His Next Album

All in all, Sean feels this entire Kanye West leak rumor is some "bulls***". While that could definitely be true, people across hip-hop know how inconsistent Ye can be. We have seen him explode on some of his closest collaborators, only to rekindle with them later on. At the end of the day, we may never really know even if Kanye speaks.