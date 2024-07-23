Big Sean Seems To Admit That The Baffling Nintendo Switch Nude Leak Was Him: "I'm Actually A P*rnstar"

Do you remember this viral trending photo?

Recently, Big Sean has been having to deal with some setbacks following his upcoming album, Better Me Than You. A person online claiming to be close with Kanye West leaked the tracklist following assumed sneak disses from Sean on a previous freestyle. However, it appears that those songs were for a separate body of work called Feelings & Random Thots. Sean expressed that he does not believe Kanye was behind the leak even though he admitted "it did f*** me up". Ultimately, though, we will see what songs drops when the LP arrives on August 9. Seeing the Detroit native so calm through all of this should not be a surprise though. Big Sean has dealt with things like the infamous Nintendo Switch photo that allegedly leaked from his private IG Story.

It happened in February 2022, a few months after the OLED model of the popular gaming console was released. Somehow, someone that was not supposed to see it did, and the ran with the opportunity to post it. The image was allegedly Big Sean measuring his privates next to the Switch. For context, the console in 9.5" long with the two controllers attached on the sides.

Big Sean Nintendo Switch Was Trending For A Hot Minute

Sean shut down the claims that it was him back then, but now he seems to be coming clean. In a recent street interview around the time of "Yes" releasing, the "Tobey" MC was asked what he does for a living. He wittingly replied, "I’m actually a p*rnstar, google Big Sean Nintendo switch". There is a chance he was just yucking it up for the camera. But if this is true, you better believe the internet is going to go wild again.

