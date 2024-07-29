Big Sean Leaves Roc Nation Ahead Of New Album, "Better Me Than You"

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 22, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 22: Big Sean is seen on July 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Big Sean spent 10 years with Roc Nation.

Big Sean has signed a new deal with S10 Entertainment after spending the last 10 years with Roc Nation. The company is helmed by Brandon Silverstein and was launched in partnership with Roc Nation back in 2017. The move comes ahead of the release of his new album, Better Me Than You.

“Brandon shares the vision, understands where I’m headed, and I’m incredibly excited to work with him and the S10 team,” Sean told Billboard in a statement. Silverstein added: “Big Sean is an incredible talent who, even after topping charts, breaking records, winning awards and headlining across the world, is just getting started. I can’t wait for fans to hear the new music.”

Big Sean Performs Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 14: Big Sean performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 14, 2024, in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Sean is gearing up to drop Better Me Than You on August 9. He dropped a trailer for the project, earlier this month, which ended by showing four pie-shaped graphs. Sean hopped on social media afterward to explain that they represent four emotions he dealt with while making the album. “When I was making this album, I was going through I felt like the same four emotions, really,” he said. “And I remember I sat down and I drew this chart one day that just represented how I was feeling. I hand-drew it and I was like man, I never really saw this chart before."

He added: "I ended up getting it animated. and it’s four different charts that represent four different feelings, four different moods of the album, four different emotions that I was going through personally. First of all, I was under a lot of pressure. But going through that pressure led to clarity, which led to me being able to focus on happiness and living in that happiness briefly, and then going right back to the pressure. But I drew these graphs out and it really just brought the album to life for me.” The new project will be Sean's first Detroit 2 in 2020. Be on the lookout for further updates on Big Sean and his upcoming album, Better Me Than You, on HotNewHipHop.

