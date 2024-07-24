Big Sean Reveals Meaning Behind Charts In New Album Promo

Big Sean gives some context ahead of his new album.

Big Sean included some mysterious graphs at the end of the recently released trailer for his new album. Now he’s explaining their significance. Sean is in album mode and wants to make sure that everyone has the same understanding ahead of its release.

The trailer for Better Me Than You, Sean's upcoming album, came on July 18. He released the video a day after a version of his album was leaked online following his freestyle on the On The Radar show. The psychedelic clip was also a venue for Sean to preview an unreleased song. The trailer ended with four pie charts. Now, we have a better idea of what they're meant to represent.

Big Sean Explains The Charts In His New Album Promo

“When I was making this album, I was going through I felt like the same four emotions, really,” Big Sean explains in the video. “And I remember I sat down and I drew this chart one day that just represented how I was feeling. I hand-drew it and I was like 'man, I never really saw this chart before.' I ended up getting it animated. And it’s four different charts that represent four different feelings, four different moods of the album, four different emotions that I was going through personally [...] First of all, I was under a lot of pressure. But going through that pressure led to clarity. Which led to me being able to focus on happiness and living in that happiness briefly, and then going right back to the pressure. But I drew these graphs out and it really just brought the album to life for me.”