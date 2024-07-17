Big Sean Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar In Aggressive New Freestyle

Big Sean is officially in album mode. The rapper dropped a teaser single a few months back. He also teased a bunch of new songs on Instagram Live, assuring fans that they will get to hear the full versions on the album. Sean's latest move, however, may prove to be his most attention-grabbing. The rapper did an On the Radar freestyle on July 16, and appeared to throw multiple shots at Kendrick Lamar. The two have been less than friendly for over a decade, but he appears to feel a particular way about Dot's recent behavior.

Big Sean doesn't mention anybody by name. He does, however, make reference to someone who uses beef to draw more attention to themselves. This is something Kendrick Lamar has been accused of doing throughout his battle with Drake. "N**gas looking for engagement like they got they knee bent," he raps.

"I gotta better things to do than find someone to beef with." Sean also takes aim at the activism of this unnamed target. He seemingly claims that he does more for the hip-hop community than this other rapper ever did. "Difference is I’m an activist and you drink actavis and I’m back acclimated," he adds. "And Imma need my cut off top it’s decapitated."

Big Sean Disses A Rapper For Capitalizing On Beef

To be clear, Big Sean has claimed that there's no bad blood between him and Kendrick Lamar. Fans think the rapper has been targeted multiple times since the release of "Control," in which Lamar called out Sean on his own song. As recent as 2023, leaked K. Dot verses have seemingly been targeted at Sean. The Detroit superstar addressed the alleged subliminals during a 2020 episode of Pull Up. "This whole Big Sean, Kendrick beef was going on," he told host Joe Budden. "It was something I wish I would have spoken up about because there was nothing."

When the aforementioned 2023 leak surfaced, Big Sean again took the high ground. "Ain't no diss," he told TMZ. "If it was a diss, it would have been a diss… If it was a diss, it would have been another diss." Sean has said all the right things with regards to his relationship with Lamar. That being said, the Drake beef has transpired since Sean last spoke about his Compton peer. It's possible Sean's feelings about Lamar have shifted since the release of "Euphoria," "Meet the Grahams," and the rest of the Dot disses. It definitely seems like there's more to unpack between the two rappers.