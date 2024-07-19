Big Sean's Album Has A Release Date And Twitter Worries Kendrick Lamar Will Overshadow It

Dot loves to rain on Sean Don's parade.

Big Sean seems like a nice guy. By all accounts, the rapper is well-liked and respected throughout the industry. There are seemingly only two rappers who don't like him, but both have gone out of their way to steal his shine. Kanye West dissed Big Sean in a Drink Champs interview, and one of his fans leaked the rapper's new album. Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, has allegedly dissed the rapper on multiple occasions. To make matters worse, Lamar has a habit of overshadowing Big Sean's releases. And social media is worried it's going to happen again.

Sean Don announced that his new album, Better Me Than You, would be dropping August 9th. It was an exciting development, and a smart one given the recent leaks. The rapper released an official trailer for the album, which teased an unreleased beat. The feedback was positive, with many rooting for Sean to score a major comeback. Some, however, looked at Kendrick Lamar's track record. Kendrick Lamar was the one who stomped on the release on Sean's "Precision" single by dropping the "Like That" the same exact day. Then there was "Control" in 2013, which drew so much online attention for Lamar's verse that it overshadowed the album it was supposed to be on. Never mind the fact that Dot calls Sean out on his own song.

Even when Kendrick Lamar is not stepping on Big Sean's rollouts, he remains a talking point. The latter dropped a freestyle on July 16, and it went viral because listeners though he was dissing K. Dot. DJHed had to clarify that Sean was not, but by that point, the narrative had taken over. It's also worth noting that Kendrick Lamar has an album rumored for release in August. The jacket Lamar wears in the "Not Like Us" video has an 8/8/2024 pendant, which many believe to be the official release date. If true, then Big Sean would once again be outdone by his Compton peer.

It's also worth noting that Kendrick Lamar has an album rumored for release in August. The jacket Lamar wears in the "Not Like Us" video has an 8/8/2024 pendant, which many believe to be the official release date. If true, then Big Sean would once again be outdone by his Compton peer.