Big Sean's Album Leaked And The Internet Genuinely Feels Bad For Him

A bit too drastic a measure.

Big Sean and Kanye West used to be a dynamic duo. The former was the golden boy of GOOD Music. Kanye West spoke incredibly high of the rapper, and featured him on several classic singles. Then, the rub came off, and the two men parted ways. Big Sean claimed that West owed him $6 million and his masters. West, meanwhile, claimed that he regretted signing Sean to GOOD Music in the first place. It was all very ugly and unpredictable, like most West beefs are. Things really took a turn for the worse on July 17, though.

Big Sean dropped a freestyle with disses thought to be aimed at West. Less than 24 hours later, a hacker claiming to be working for West leaked Sean's upcoming album. "F*ck him and his team," they wrote. A few people questions the validity of the album, but the hacker responded by claiming "Ye told me to leak it." There's nothing to confirm this claim, but it does raise some troubling questions about West and Sean and their current dynamic. The rap world has never seen an album get leaked out of spite before, but if the hacker is to be taken at his word, that's what happened here.

Fans Feel Bad For Big Sean's Continued Struggles

Unsurprisingly, social media has had a field day with this claim. Fans are shocked that West would stoop so low, and if the rapper didn't know about the leak, then they are equally shocked by the fact that one of his stans would ruin Big Sean's rollout. Some Twitter users voiced sympathy for Sean, as he constantly gets overshadowed by his peers. "Big Sean can never win lol," they opined. "N**gah started his promo run and his album leaks 24 hrs later." Another user pointed out that Sean's lead single, "Precision," was drowned out by the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. "Kendrick and Drake stepped on his single and then he diss Kanye," they tweeted. "[Then] one of his fans leak his album n**ga can’t win."

Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions to Big Sean's album leak. Do you think Kanye West had something to do with it? Will this ruin the rest of the rapper's rollout? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.