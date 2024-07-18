Big Sean Breaks Silence On Album Leak

Since Big Sean didn't comment on the alleged leaker being a Kanye West fan, he seemed to take the situation pretty lightly.

Big Sean just can't catch a break these days, as his recent On The Radar freestyle elicited people's ire rather than their impressed thoughts on his rapping. Moreover, you probably already heard that a self-proclaimed Kanye West fan, who claimed that he acted on Ye's orders, recently and allegedly leaked Sean's entire new album online. "Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here’s the album, f**k him and his whole team," the supposed leaker shared. "Ye told me to leak it." Even though this could've definitely struck a chord with the Detroit rapper, it seems like he took this all in stride and capitalized on the opportunity to preview a new collab with The Alchemist.

"Might as well start droppin, before they leak it all, got damn [crying-laughing emoji]. BIG SEAN x THE ALCHEMIST soon," he wrote on Twitter in reaction to all this commotion. The minute-long Uncle Al collab snippet in question sounds quite heavenly, and we're very excited to hear what they've got cooking up. Regardless, folks aren't happy about this leak at all, whether they are huge fans themselves or just feel bad for an artist going through this.

Big Sean Brushes Off Album Leak

Of course, this all stems from Big Sean's alleged Kanye West disses on his On The Radar freestyle. "I had to switch the home team ’cause they committed treason," he raps at one point on the track. "N***as looking for engagement like they got their knee bent / I got better things to do than to find someone to beef with... Man, this industry is terrible, I can’t even vouch / I’ve seen grown men get matching tattoos for the clout."

Meanwhile, if you're curious about this alleged leak itself, it seems like it's not all that and that Big Sean will probably have a much different final product, so it might not be worth checking out. "It’s CLEAR this album isn’t finished yet (many open verses, him tryna figure out his flow and cadence on a track) and was not ready for people to hear," one fan posited on social media. "It’s a high quality bad leak, it’s not even fair to review it."

