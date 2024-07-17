Big Sean Recreates Iconic LeBron James Meme Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef Rumors

Big Sean isn't worried about the drama.

Big Sean recreated an iconic meme of LeBron James in the wake of fans theorizing that he is beefing with Kendrick Lamar. The meme shows him taking a selfie with the caption: "Smiling through it all I can't believe this is my life." The rumors stem from comments Sean made about rap beef during a freestyle for On the Radar on July 16. "N***as looking for engagement like they got they knee bent/I got better things to do then find someone to beef with," he rapped. Fans quickly assumed he was referring to Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake.

DJ Hed later came out and confirmed the lyric wasn't referring to Lamar. "I talked to Sean," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). "The bar was 'I got better things to do then find someone to beef with.' And it was not for Dot. Bar was directed at a different Gemini."

Read More: Big Sean Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar In Aggressive New Freestyle

Big Sean Performs During "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" World Premiere

Big Sean performs onstage at the "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" World Premiere held at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing on June 20, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Despite the clarification, the rumors continued to spread and Sean came out with a response on his own X account. “Yall goin wit so many narratives,” he wrote in a since-deleted post caught by AllHipHop. “Im talking to da haters who just keep finding something to point out they dont like bout me. Its not even worth explaining tho im a just focus on the music.” He further added: “So many people turned they back on me, so i appreciate the ones who stayed down. N f*ck these b*tch ass n****s, every one of them.”

Big Sean Reacts To The Kendrick Lamar Drama

="">="">="">p="">="">ermalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/C9gm4F7NTVO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="yoast-text-mark">yle="padding: 19% 0;"> style="color: #3897f0; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: 550; line-height: 18px;">View this post on Instagram <div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)