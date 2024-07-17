Big Sean Dissed A Gemini Rapper, But Claims It's Not Kendrick Lamar

Big Sean had a controversial Tuesday. The rapper dropped off a freestyle for On the Radar, and while he skated, his flow took a backseat to his bars. Sean sent shots at an unnamed rapper, taking them to task for relying on beef to get attention. "N**gas looking for engagement like they got they knee bent," the Sean Don raps. "I gotta better things to do than find someone to beef with." Fans assumed the target was Kendrick Lamar, given the complicated history between both artists. Evidently, it's someone else.

DJ Hed took to Twitter shortly after the freestyle was released to set the record straight. He claimed he talked to the rapper about his subliminals, and their intended target. "I talked to Sean," DJ Hed wrote. "The bar was, 'I got better things to do then find someone to beef with.'" The hip-hop personality then clarified that Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar do not have a problem. "It was not for Dot," he added. "Bar was directed at a different Gemini." If what DJ Hed says is true, than the rest of Sean's freestyle isn't aimed at Lamar, either.

DJ Hed Claims That Big Sean Clarified The Confusion

Sean Don clearly has someone in his crosshairs, however. DJ Hed confirmed as much when he stated that the rapper was going after another Gemini. The bars: "Difference is I’m an activist and you drink actavis and I’m back acclimated" definitely reeks of disrespect. There's also the unreleased verse that Big Sean teased on Instagram on July 15. Once again, bars seem to be aimed in the direction of the gemini who is not K. Dot. A quick roundup of the rappers who's birthdays fall between May 20 and June 20 turns up a few potential candidates. We seriously doubt the rapper is going at the neck of Ice Cube or Iggy Azalea or flute convertee Andre 3000.

A rapper who does seem like a logical candidate, though, is Kanye West. Sean was signed to West for the majority of his career. He was one of GOOD Music's biggest hitmakers during the 2010s. In recent years, however, West has disparaged Sean in the media. During a 2021 appearance on Drink Champs, West claimed that signing Sean was the "worst thing" he'd ever done as a label boss. Sean admitted that he was hurt by the comments. To make matters worse, the rapper was owed $6 million from his label deal when all was said and done. Kanye West might not be the target, but he's the most likely candidate.