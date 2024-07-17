Big Sean's New Album Leaked By Kanye West Stan After Alleged Diss

Things are getting messy for Sean.

Big Sean has really dominated the news cycle over the last 24 hours. The rapper dropped an On the Radar freestyle on July 16, which seemed harmless enough. Then fans started picking apart the bars, and theorizing that Sean could be targeting another rapper. Kendrick Lamar's name was brought up, then debunked. Then Kanye West was mentioned, after DJHed claimed Sean was targeting a Gemini rapper. The possibility of a West diss proved to be enough to disrupt Big Sean's entire album rollout.

Only July 17, a user named bigseandon811 posted an album's worth of new material from Big Sean. Along with the file was a message clarifying why they chose to stomp on the rapper's rollout. To the surprise of no one, it was Kanye West related. "Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here's the album," the user wrote. "F*ck him and his whole team." Other users questioned whether the audio recordings were legit, but bigseandon811 provided some additional information. They clarified that "Precision," Sean's lead single, was on the album but not in the leaked files.

Big Sean's Leaker Claims Ye Gave His Blessing

To further strengthen the case for the leak being real, the user listed some of Big Sean's features. "This was the album as of couple months ago," they explained. "Features Nas, Dream, Jhene and some other people." They even provided an alternative album titled: Better Me Than You. The files and the message was taken down, but not before several fans downloaded the album for themselves. Bigseandon811 also claimed that West was the one who urged him to leak the album. It's brutal retaliation if true, given that Kanye West was the one who ruined his relationship Big Sean in the first place.

West went on Drink Champs in 2021 and claimed that signing Sean to GOOD Music was the "worst thing" he's ever done. Big Sean took the criticism in stride, but later told that he was deeply hurt by what West said. "At first, I thought it was hilarious. I thought the sh*t was funny," he said during his own Drink Champs appearance. "Then I took it [personally]." It got worse from there. He told the hosts that West owed him $6 million, as well as ownership of his masters. The leak, while not orchestrated by Ye himself, is not going to help smooth things over.