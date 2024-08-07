Big Sean Delays Release Of Upcoming Album After Leak Controversies

Sean Don can't catch a break.

Big Sean has not had luck on his side. The rapper was supposed to be basking in the goodwill from his comeback after four years of silence. Then, his teaser single got stepped on by the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. His album got leaked by a vengeful Kanye West stan. Big Sean took it all in stride, assuring fans they will get to hear the finished product on August 9. Well, the date is almost here, and now the ex GOOD Music rapper has revealed plans to delay its release. Rather Me Than You has suffered another setback.

The rapper took to Instagram on August 6 to announce the music video for his single "On Up." He said that the accompanying album is "coming soon," which confused a lot of fans. One of them took to the comment section to inquire about Big Sean's plans. "Why u saying album soon like it's not suppose to drop on the 9th?," they wrote. The rapper then confirmed that Rather Me Than You would be getting a multi-week delay. "I gotta push it back just a lil bit," Sean wrote. "Music done but jus organizing listening events, shows, etc." The rapper then gave a rough estimate as to when fans can expect it. The glass half full take? At least it's coming in August. "Might need a extra week or 2 to plan," Big Sean concluded.

Big Sean Is Pushing His Album Release Back By 2 Weeks

Big Sean seemingly backed up these claims on Twitter. He threw out the idea of doing "end of summer" shows in select cities once his album drops. "Think im a do some end of summer bbq’s in a few cities," he wrote. "'On Up' gimme that cook out feel. Any suggestions?! Local food vendors, merch, performance that the whole family can come to." Big Sean is definitely leaning into the family man image, so the desire to promote a wholesome concert environment makes perfect sense. The low effort, laid back appeal is a feel that the Detroit rapper wants to convey on Better Me Than You.

He said as much during a recent Essence interview. When asked to explain the album, Big Sean made it clear that it's his most authentic. "[It's] just me having fun and expressing myself," he stated. "The only thing I’m going for is just authenticity. I don’t like putting too much pressure on an album anymore. I just want to get my art off, do my thing." Hopefully fans get to (officially) hear the album sooner, rather than later.