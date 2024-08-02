Big Sean Discusses Mortality And Fatherhood On New Single "On Up"

Sean Don drops another stellar teaser.

A lot has changed for Big Sean. The rapper has become father since his dropped his last album, Detroit 2. He's discussed the impact parenthood has had on his life in interviews, but never on record. Until now, that is. "On Me," the second single from his upcoming album, is a meditation on what's really important to the rapper. And it's beautiful. The song is much slower and contemplative than "Precision," but it's a reminder that Big Sean is often at his best when he's being earnest with his listeners.

"On Me" is the sort of big swing Big Sean has taken before, but there's more tact on display here. Rather than making a broad plea for positivity, like he did on "One Man Can Change the World," he narrows the focus. "On Me," as the title suggests, is about the rapper making sense of his own life. The first thing we hear is a dedication to Sean's son. "Ayy, I wanna dedicate this one to my son, Noah Hasani," he explains. "Daddy love you, boy, yeah." There's not an ounce of braggadocio on the song, and it's all the better for it. Big Sean instead dishes out bars about self-improvement and sacrifice. He also looks at his legacy as a man, rather than a rapper. "One day my baby going to have babies and I'm going to be gone," he spits. "The way time moving, it really won't be long." It's potent stuff. Great Jodeci sample, too.

Big Sean Takes A Sentimental Approach On Latest Single

Quotable Lyrics: