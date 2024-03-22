Big Sean Is On Point With New Single "Precision"

Big Sean's career took a nice turn in 2020 with the release of Detroit 2, a sequel to his acclaimed mixtape. He was more focused and hungrier than ever before, placing some of his best rapping on that project. However, the prideful Detroit MC has been low-key since then. He did put Detroit and the deluxe version of the second installment on streaming, but there has not been anything separate from them.

Luckily though, Big Sean seems like he is back in album mode once again with the release of "Precision." He is quickly capitalizing on the "Anderson Estate Freestyle" that was gaining lots of positive feedback on social media. Sean was bringing some bars over a late great J Dilla beat "Drop." For this latest cut, FNZ, Zacari and others give the technically skilled rapper a nasty trap beat.

Listen To "Precision" By Big Sean"

One thing we can say for certain is that Big Sean has tons of "Precision" when it comes to his flows. There are not many mainstream MCs that have better pure rapping skills than him. While there a still a couple of so-so bars, we do not have much to nitpick. Be sure to check out the new track above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Precision," by Big Sean? Is this the better track than the "Anderson Estate Freestyle," why or why not? Does these cuts have you pumped for his upcoming album? Should he drop it this year or next year?

Quotable Lyrics:

Grandma was in the A, aunty was in the A, and momma had Triple-A

I wasn't scared to crash anyone in the way

I'm ridin' shotty while bro had a shoty (Swear) like we in the getaway

I gotta penetrate, I gotta generate, I gave like twenty some years to my hood, now I gotta go live away

I'm out of town but I'm not on the getaway, I spend a giveaway

F*** you mean? I'm the generous king for real

