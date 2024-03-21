Young Thug Trial: Rapper's Lawyer Goes Off On "Biased" Judge, Demands He Recuse Himself

Tensions only continue to rise amid Young Thug's ongoing RICO trial, and recently, the rapper's attorney called out the judge overseeing the ordeal. In a new clip, Brian Steel goes off on Judge Ural Glanville for the way he's been treated throughout the trial. According to him, he's been treated unfairly, and he believes the judge is favoring prosecutor Adriane Love. He claims that upon being accused of misrepresenting information, Love was quickly proven wrong. Instead of properly addressing the mistake, however, he says the judge brushed right past it.

"It gives me no pleasure in saying this," he began. "I believe that this honorable court is biased against Mr. Williams and or his council. And I've asked you to consider recusing yourself, or don't do this again to me. This is inappropriate to me. I respect you, but what am I supposed to do?"

Brian Steel Has Had Enough

Steel went on to recount an instance when he felt that he was being treated unfairly and urged him to consider what it'd be like to be in Young Thug's shoes. "You're yelling at me in front of a jury for nothing," he explained. "And then you won't apologize, and I did nothing wrong ever." Unsurprisingly, the judge immediately shot down his motion. Unfortunately, this is far from the first time things got heated in the courtroom, however. Earlier this month, for example, Steel and Love got into an argument that escalated to the point where a sheriff's deputy intervened.

A witness also recently took the stand and grew frustrated that he was being asked the same questions repeatedly, making it clear that he'd had enough. "I put all of this behind me, sir," he explained to the judge. "I can't continue to keep going on like this." What do you think of Brian Steel going off on Judge Ural Glanville? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

