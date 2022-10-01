Brian Steel
- MusicYoung Thug’s Latest Attempt To Have RICO Case Thrown Out Is DeniedYoung Thug has suffered another legal setback.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Thug's RICO Case: Prosecutors Have Surprisingly Long List Of WitnessesYoung Thug's attorney asked for 300 of them to be excluded from the upcoming trial.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Asks Judge To Suppress Involuntary Interrogation In RICO CaseThe rapper is also requesting that the judge have computers and phones that were seized in the summer of 2015 and unlawfully searched returned to him.By Hayley Hynes