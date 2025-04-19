Diddy's New Defense Lawyer Brian Steel Spotted At Bad Boy Mogul's Hearing

The federal criminal trial of Diddy for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering just got some very important rulings from Judge Arun Subramanian. To navigate all the new elements and decisions, the Bad Boy mogul has a new legal ally.

In a clip from USA TODAY reposted by journalist Meghann Cuniff, attorney Brian Steel arrived at his new client's Friday (April 18) court hearing in New York federal court. For those unaware, Steel was Young Thug's defense lawyer in the YSL RICO case, a legal saga which propelled him into a beloved status among Thugger's fanbase.

Not only that, but the lawyer reportedly arrived at Sean Combs' hearing alongside another familiar face from the YSL RICO trial. The woman next to him in the clip below is Nicole Westmoreland, who represented Quamarvious Nichols alongside Bruce Harvey.

Diddy Trial Witnesses

As for the other recent developments in the Diddy trial, there are a lot of contentions between the state and the defense. One of them is the video footage of him assaulting Cassie, which the defense reportedly wants to exclude from the trial due to alleged manipulation and the alleged destruction of the original footage.

However, Puff's legal team did secure a win after a judge reportedly approved their request to see all of Cassie's memoir drafts. This is because they allege her writings contradict her expected testimony as an alleged victim, of which there are reportedly three others in this trial at press time.

Speaking of which, Judge Subramanian reportedly allowed these three alleged victims to testify against Diddy anonymously under pseudonyms, something the defense strongly opposed for two of them. Another key disagreement when it comes to witnesses are the experts both sides want to bring in.

For example, both sides of the court reportedly believe the other's expert witness will mischaracterize and obfuscate the facts of the case. The state is concerned with hyper-specific dismissals of sexual assault responses and the defense believes the prosecution could confuse the jury with unclear accusatory terminology.