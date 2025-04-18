Diddy's Judge Orders Cassie To Hand Over Memoir Drafts And Allows Anonymous Testimony

Despite Diddy and his legal team's attempts, Judge Arun Subramanian will not delay his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering by two months. However, other rulings in Manhattan on Friday (April 18) bode better news for both sides, which means they both also got some important roadblocks.

According to Complex, the federal judge ordered Cassie Ventura to hand in all her memoir drafts for Sean Combs' team's review. This is because the defense team alleges her testimony will contradict what she wrote in these drafts. Also, Judge Subramanian called the defense's attempts to seek Ventura's 2023 bank statements a "fishing expedition" and denied the request.

Speaking of testimony, the judge also reportedly ruled in favor of three alleged Diddy victims' anonymous witness testimony against him. These are referred to as Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 in court documents (Cassie, while not anonymous, appears as Victim-1). The Bad Boy mogul's legal team, now joined by Young Thug's YSL RICO defense lawyer Brian Steel, strongly opposed anonymous testimony for alleged victims 3 and 4 specifically.

On the other hand, the defense attorneys reportedly did not object to Victim-2's anonymous testimony, stating the alleged victim only spent three years around Diddy. They alleged Victim-3 and Victim-4 are former longtime employees. In addition, the state explained how Victim-3 "has made some public statements" about Puff's alleged misconduct, although the alleged victim "did not disclose the full extent of the abuse."

When Is Diddy's Trial?

For those unaware, the Diddy trial's jury selection begins May 5 with opening statements on May 12, if everything goes according to the current schedule as of writing this article. This Friday hearing also held other developments for the trial's future.

For example, Warner Bros. Discovery must reportedly hand in outtakes of two interviews with different subjects in their Death Of Diddy docuseries. Both sides of the court also reportedly argued about the experts they plan to bring in for the trial. If both sides fail to remove the other's witness, one professional will speak to the state's claims of "coercive control," whereas another will touch on the impossibility of generalized responses to sexual assault and abuse cases.

Judge Arun Subramanian did reportedly reveal he will likely allow the state's witness to proceed. But it won't be without caution, as he plans to limit the subjects of testimony and omit the use of the term "coercive control" to avoid jurors' confusion with the legal definition of coercion.