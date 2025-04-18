Diddy Demands Alleged Victim’s Memoir Draft Ahead Of Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy's long awaited trial is scheduled to begin next month, and his legal team is scrambling to gather anything and everything they believe will help their cause.

Currently, for example, they're trying to get their hands on the unpublished memoir draft of one of his alleged victims. The alleged victim is widely speculated to be his ex-girlfriend Cassie, but at the time of writing, this is unconfirmed. Diddy's team argues that the draft contains a version of events that contradicts the alleged victim's testimony.

“These relevant and admissible materials are crucial to the defense. They are precisely the types of documents that criminal defendants are entitled to subpoena from third parties,” Anna Estevao, Diddy's attorney, wrote in a court filing obtained by AllHipHop. "Draft memoirs will show an account that is different from the story she has provided the government and undermines her allegations.”

The subpoena was approved last March. It demands drafts of the memoir and any related communications along with financial documents like bank statements. The alleged victim's team accepted service of the subpoena, but moved to quash it shortly after.

Diddy Legal Battle

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“[Victim] never represented that the memoir draft she recently produced to the government is the only version of the narrative. Indeed, her attempts to quash the subpoena with respect to the remaining responsive documents suggest that further, more exculpatory material exists,” Estevao claimed.

News of the memoir dispute comes just days after Diddy's team requested his trial be delayed by two months.