Diddy Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges In Criminal Case

Diddy appeared in court on Monday to plead not guilty to two new charges the prosecution brought against him in his ongoing criminal case. They include one charge of alleged sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and another for transportation to engage in prostitution. The charges stem from the third superseding indictment that has popped up in his case.

TMZ reports that Diddy appeared to have white hair and a short beard while showing face in court. After the latest hearing, he's facing a total of 5 criminal charges overall. There's two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering. In a statement put out by his attorneys, earlier this month, his team said: "These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships."

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs's children Chance Combs (L) and Christian Combs (R) and his mother Janice. Combs depart a pre-trial hearing for at the Southern. District of New York Federal Court in New York on March 14, 2025. Music mogul Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest superseding indictment for Diddy comes as his trial is set to kick off on May 5. Marc Agnifilo, who is among the lawyers representing the Bad Boy mogul, said that the defense is considering requesting a two-week delay to opening statements in order to review emails from one of the alleged victims. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian advised Diddy's team to do so quickly, remarking: "We are a freight train moving towards trial."