Diddy's Ex-Chief Of Staff Finally Breaks Silence On “False” Sexual Assault Allegations

Diddy's former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, has broken her silence on the numerous allegations she’s been roped up in with her former boss. Addressing the situation in a statement provided to Rolling Stone, she denied any involvement in the countless alleged acts Diddy has been accused of over the last year. She says she’s never aided in or even witnessed “the sexual assault of anyone."

“For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss,” Kristina Khorram said. “These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family. I have never condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone. Nor have I ever drugged anyone. ​The idea that I could be accused of playing a role in — or even being a bystander to — the rape of anyone is beyond upsetting, disturbing, and unthinkable. That is not who I am and my heart goes out to all victims of sexual assault. I am confident that the allegations against me will be proven to be untrue.”

Diddy's Allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs's children Chance Combs (L) and Christian. Combs (R) and his mother Janice Combs during a pre-trial hearing for at the Southern District of New. York Federal Court in New York on March 14, 2025. Music mogul Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kristina Khorram’s statement comes as Diddy is residing behind bars in New York while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He already pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the allegations he’s faced over the last year. Khorram began working with Diddy as a senior executive in 2013 and became Chief of Staff in 2020. In a Facebook post from 2021, Diddy described her as his “right hand.”