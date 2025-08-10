Six Plaintiffs Drop Out Of Lawsuit Against Diddy's Former Assistant

Diddy's ex-assistant Kristina Khorram came away with a major legal win in New York after six of seven plaintiffs dropped their claims against her in a sweeping sexual abuse lawsuit tied to her former boss.

As first covered by AllHipHop, Latasha Forbes, Billie Cummings, Ian Fearon, Amad Jenkins, Laquay Applewhite and a Jane Doe all voluntarily withdrew their allegations against the disgraced music mogul. The move followed Khorram’s legal team submitting evidence that she did not begin working for Diddy until 2013, well after most of the alleged incidents reportedly occurred. Based on the timeline, she would have been younger than 10 years old in some of the reported instances.

In the original lawsuit, Forbes alleged she was 17 in 1994 when Diddy drugged and raped her at Bad Boy’s Manhattan office. Cummings said she was between 14 and 15 in 1995 when someone assaulted her during a video shoot for The Notorious B.I.G. Fearon claimed he was forced into a sex act inside Diddy’s New York residence in 2003.

Applewhite accused Diddy of groping and assaulting her at his Miami property in 2004. Jenkins said he was attacked at a Florida launch party for Bad Boy in the mid-2000s. Jane Doe alleged Diddy drugged and raped her during a 2010 audition for Making the Band.

The plaintiffs named Khorram in the lawsuit for allegedly helping to cover up Diddy’s misconduct. The complaint also targeted Sony, Universal and Warner Music, claiming the labels ignored red flags and enabled him. Khorram vehemently denied the claims made against her in March. In a statement, she said that allegations of her involvement caused "irreparable and incalculable damage" to her reputation.

"The idea that I could be accused of playing a role in — or even being a bystander to — the rape of anyone is beyond upsetting, disturbing, and unthinkable," she said at the time.

Who Is Diddy's Former Assistant?

With six plaintiffs now out, only Fallon Matthews’ allegations remain. She claimed Combs assaulted her in Illinois in 2014 after a night of heavy drinking. Khorram’s lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss Matthews’ complaint, arguing that the laws cited don’t apply retroactively. Moreover, they argued that the case falls outside the statute of limitations and don’t cover incidents beyond New York City.

They also say the filing fails to meet the legal threshold for a sex trafficking claim. If the court grants the motion, Khorram will be entirely removed from the case.

Elsewhere, Diddy is attempting to find additional success in the legal world. His team recently confirmed that they reached out to president Donald Trump about a potential pardon. In May, Trump himself suggested that it would be a possibility, saying that he'd have to "look at the facts." More recently, he's been less open to the idea. He said that Diddy was "very hostile" toward him during his first presidential run.