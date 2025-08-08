Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn awaiting sentencing. In July, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering after roughly two months of trial. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution and faces up to 20 years in prison as a result.

According to attorney Marc Agnifilo, however, his client would be much better off outside of the prison system. During a recent interview with TMZ's Harvey Levin, Agnifilo called out the MDC for its alleged shortcomings when it comes to anger and substance abuse programs. For this reason, he says he might consider seeking home confinement for Diddy.

“As you might remember, we got him into a batterers program even before he was arrested in the federal case,” he stated. “Frankly, I wish he had done that 30 years ago.”

Diddy Bail Denied

"That is certainly an argument that I may make,” he revealed when the topic of home confinement came up. “I think I am certainly going to be asking the judge as a condition of his supervised release that he have appropriate counseling and therapy. I think he needs it, I think he thinks he needs it. And that’s the important part. What I think is really irrelevant. He believes that he needs this. He believes that this would make him a better person.”