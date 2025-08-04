Diddy's Bail Request Shut Down By Judge Ahead Of Sentencing

BY Caroline Fisher 161 Views
Diddy Bail Request Shut Down Hip Hop News
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last month, Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering and guilty of transportation for prostitution.

Diddy's legal battle continues, and recently, he took yet another loss. Yesterday, he asked Judge Arun Subramanian to grant him bail before his October sentencing. In a letter, his attorneys alleged that he was being targeted. They also cited concerns about the living conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

“Hellbent on punishing him for being a user of prostitution services in a more draconian manner than anyone in U.S. history, the government continues to target him unfairly, just as it has done from the inception of this provably misplaced investigation,” the letter alleges. “Despite the jury’s verdict, it continues to make factual statements that are plainly at odds with what twelve New Yorkers found and to try to keep Combs incarcerated even though the jury rejected the serious charges that led to his pre-trial detention in the first place.”

“MDC routinely serves food that is expired and infested with maggots," it additionally alleges. "Lockdowns also remain common, despite the government’s claims."

Diddy Bail Request
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, the judge has made his decision, and he didn't rule in Diddy's favor. "Even if the flight-or-danger requirement was satisfied, there are no 'exceptional reasons' warranting a departure from what Congress has required," he explained in a filing shared by Meghann Cuniff on X today (August 4).

This means that Diddy will remains behind bars at least until his sentencing.

Last month, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering after a roughly two-month-long trial in New York City. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Each of the two counts carries a maximum sentence of ten years. For this reason, Diddy could face up to 20 years in prison, though this is reportedly unlikely. His legal team has not publicly addressed the judge's response to his latest bail plea.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
