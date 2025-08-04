Diddy's Bail Request Shut Down By Judge Ahead Of Sentencing

Diddy's legal battle continues, and recently, he took yet another loss. Yesterday, he asked Judge Arun Subramanian to grant him bail before his October sentencing. In a letter, his attorneys alleged that he was being targeted. They also cited concerns about the living conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

“Hellbent on punishing him for being a user of prostitution services in a more draconian manner than anyone in U.S. history, the government continues to target him unfairly, just as it has done from the inception of this provably misplaced investigation,” the letter alleges. “Despite the jury’s verdict, it continues to make factual statements that are plainly at odds with what twelve New Yorkers found and to try to keep Combs incarcerated even though the jury rejected the serious charges that led to his pre-trial detention in the first place.”

“MDC routinely serves food that is expired and infested with maggots," it additionally alleges. "Lockdowns also remain common, despite the government’s claims."

Diddy Bail Request

Now, the judge has made his decision, and he didn't rule in Diddy's favor. "Even if the flight-or-danger requirement was satisfied, there are no 'exceptional reasons' warranting a departure from what Congress has required," he explained in a filing shared by Meghann Cuniff on X today (August 4).

This means that Diddy will remains behind bars at least until his sentencing.