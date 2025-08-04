Al B Sure Accuses Diddy's PR Team Of Suppressing Kim Porter Stories

Al B Sure has demanded an investigation into Kim Porter's death for a long time now, and he insinuated Diddy's alleged role in it.

Al B Sure continues to launch accusations against Diddy after he alleged the mogul may have been responsible for his 2022 coma. According to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he took to the social media platform with more allegations concerning Sean Combs' public relations team and Kim Porter.

Both Al and Combs dated Porter at one point and share children with her. The former has demanded an investigation into her passing on multiple occasions, sometimes even insinuating the Bad Boy mogul allegedly had something to do with it. Kim Porter's friend denies these Diddy claims, and so does he and his team.

But Al B Sure claims otherwise, accusing Combs and his PR team of suppressing stories about Porter's death and engaging in a smear campaign against the new jack swing singer and his mental health issues. He included alleged evidence in his post, although this is purely speculative and unconfirmed.

"Diabolical!" Al captioned his post. "Remember when I stated there was 'the most expensive PR media campaign' initiated to conceal evidence, discredit, silence, and drag me through the national media when I exposed all of this deplorable activity, and then stood ten toes down about Kimberly's alleged murder? 'Al B.'s just looking for attention, clout chasing,' etc. Incorrect, I didn't ask to be dragged into any of this depravity, be gang stalked (and you have no idea what else, but will)."

Al B Sure & Diddy

From there, Al B Sure's Diddy and Kim Porter accusations roped in Revolt TV and other legal matters. "I didn't return from death to lay down and be silent," he wrote. "Post coma, I was minding my business, living a clean and healthy lifestyle, physical therapy, daily prayer meditation, realigning with my seeds, recovering a few million owed me in unpaid royalties & publishing for my 30+ years of creative work, and Advocating in Congress for proper healthcare in our communities. Focused! Only to deal with this continuous corrupt bullsh from people working overtime to destroy me because of their own darkness."

"Let's investigate which 27 news outlets [allegedly] took payments to scrub #KimPorter from their news cycle?" Al accused.

