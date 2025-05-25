Kim Porter’s Best Friend Breaks Her Silence On Al B Sure’s Diddy Accusations

BY Caroline Fisher 2.3K Views
Recently, Kim Porter's ex-husband Al B. Sure discussed her passing during an appearance on "FOX 5 New York."

During a recent appearance on TMZ Live, Lawanda “Lala” Lane addressed rumors surrounding her late friend Kim Porter's death. The rumors were sparked in part by Porter's ex-husband Al B. Sure, who discussed her passing on FOX 5 New York earlier this month.

He disputed the coroner's ruling that she died suddenly of pneumonia despite being otherwise healthy, insinuating that Diddy could have allegedly had something to do with it. He also suggested that the Bad Boy founder could have allegedly been behind behind his 2022 health scare.

Lala was quick to shut these theories down, however, and to call out the singer for spreading them. “To speak so recklessly on stuff that you know nothing about is wrong,” she explained. “You saw that woman two months before she died—for an hour. You were not her friend, you didn’t have a relationship.”

Diddy Trial

"There’s no benefit for Sean to lose the mother of his children,” she continued, denying speculation that Porter was planning to expose secrets in a book. “That was not Kim’s mindset.”

“That was our friend, that was somebody’s daughter, someone’s granddaughter, and someone’s mother. Her kids knew she was not well,” she added. “And for people who weren’t there to speak out as if they were—it’s not just wrong, it’s cruel.”

Lala's latest claims come before the third week of Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial, which is set to continue on Tuesday (May 27). So far, various individuals from his past including Cassie, Dawn Richard, and his alleged former "fixer" have taken the stand.

Kid Cudi also testified last week, accusing the mogul of breaking into his house after learning about his fling with Cassie. He even claimed his Porshe was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail. He suspects Diddy allegedly had something to do with it.

