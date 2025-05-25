50 Cent Taunts Diddy By Predicting His Fate Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Jan 11, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper 50 Cent smiles during warmups of the game between the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Ed Szczepanski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Unsurprisingly, 50 Cent hasn't stopped trolling Diddy since his long-awaited sex trafficking trial began this month.

50 Cent rarely takes a day off from trolling his longtime foe Diddy, and this weekend was no exception. Yesterday, Fif hopped on Instagram to share an AI-generated image of the Bad Boy founder in court, his hair noticeably whiter than the public is used to.

"What’s the spread on this, I got Diddy doing 20. His friends just 🏃‍♂️💨got the f*ck away for him. SMH BadBoy Dangerous! @50centaction," he captioned the post. This is far from the first shady post Fif has shared about the mogul recently, however. Last week, he also weighed in on Kid Cudi's testimony. On the stand, the "Day 'n' Nite" performer accused Diddy of breaking into his home after finding out about his fling with Cassie.

He also claimed he noticed some gifts he had for his family had been opened after the alleged break-in, and that it traumatized his dog. This left 50 Cent with some questions.

"What the f*ck Diddy did to kid cudi Dog 🐕 OVER the girl Man ? LOL 😆 @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he asked on Instagram.

Diddy Trial

Kid Cudi also claimed that his Porsche was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail, and that he suspected Diddy was allegedly behind it. Fif then shared photos of the fire-damaged vehicle, writing "😆Molotov Diddy was doing old school sh*t out here. Old killer Rat Jimmy threw one them at us. LOL @50centaction."

He clowned Kid Cudi before he took the stand too, sharing a photo of him wearing the intricate bridal gown he rocked at the 2021 CFDA Awards. "Kid Cudi gonna testify like, I’m on your a** now Diddy 🤨DON’T ACT LIKE YA DIDN’T DO IT NOW! 😠YA DID IT! LOL @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he also wrote.

Diddy's trial is expected to continue next week, and his longtime assistant Capricorn Clark is set to testify.

