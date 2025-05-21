50 Cent Clowns Kid Cudi Ahead Of Diddy Trial Testimony

50 Cent is not one to keep his thoughts to himself, particularly when it comes to his longtime foe Diddy. The mogul frequently trolls the Bad Boy founder on social media, and his online antics have only picked up in the past couple of weeks. Last Monday, Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial finally got started.

So far, various individuals including Cassie, her ex-best friend Kerry Morgan, and Dawn Richard have taken the stand. Yesterday (May 20), it was reported that Kid Cudi will also testify sometime soon. He was mentioned during Cassie's testimony, as she accuses Diddy of lunging at her with a bottle opener and threatening to leak personal videos after learning she was dating the artist.

He also allegedly threatened to have Kid Cudi's car blown up. It later did blow up, though it's unconfirmed whether or not Diddy was allegedly behind it. “He told me about videos that he had that he was going to release, and that he was going to hurt Scott and I,” Cassie alleged.

Diddy Trial Day 8

Upon hearing that Kid Cudi plans to take the stand, 50 Cent rushed to Instagram to continue his clowning. He shared a photo of the rapper in the extravagant bridal gown he rocked at the 2021 CFDA Awards, sharing his prediction for the testimony. "Kid Cudi gonna testify like, I’m on your ass now Diddy 🤨DON’T ACT LIKE YA DIDN’T DO IT NOW! 😠YA DID IT! LOL @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote.

This is far from all 50 Cent has has had to say about the trial in recent days, however. In court yesterday, Cassie's mother Regina alleged that Diddy once threatened to release a sex tape featuring her daughter if she didn't pay him $20K.

"He only made Cassie’s mom take out a home equity loan to pay 20k for him to not put out sex tapes. Free itty bitty Diddy! LOL wait is that legal," Fif said of the allegations on Instagram.