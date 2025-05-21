Meek Mill Reveals The Craziest Thing He Saw At A Diddy Party

Meek Mill spoke about Diddy's ongoing criminal trial in several posts on X (formerly Twitter) on early Wednesday morning. In doing so, he resurfaced the allegations from Lil Rod's lawsuit and revealed the "craziest thing" he allegedly witnessed at one of the Bad Boy mogul's parties.

He began: "In the mist of Diddy on 'FEDERAL' trial I wanna bring back up 'lil rod' and his lawsuit that was dropped? He never said my name but these blogs amplified that whole agenda against me. My culture don't believe it but it's an attack on my brand.. I wanna get to the bottom of it!"

Lil Rod filed his sexual harassment and assault lawsuit against Diddy back in 2024. In the filing, he referenced Diddy allegedly claiming to have had sex with a rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj. He never mentioned Meek Mill specifically, as caught by Uproxx.

In his X rant, Meek continued: "Just to put that on public record …. and the craziest thing I seen at a puff party is 'coke vibes' & that's going on at all these parties … I'm from Norf Philly I had millions since I was 23! I don't even wanna be addicted to weed! Not judging but I see it different!"

"And luce cannon with that akademiks interview that was full bait also he's a nobody saying he just walked up and robbed me … I was running into suge knight and big u when I came to la no camera phone vibes! I was showing n****s out there it's more to life with black success!" he added in a third post.

Diddy Trial Day 8

As for Diddy's criminal trial, testimony is continuing on Wednesday after jurors already heard from Cassie, her mother, former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, and several more witnesses since the trial began, last week. At the time of publishing, clinical and forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes is currently on the stand, according to CNN.