It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Diddy. In September of last year, the mogul was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn ever since. Last week, his trial finally got rolling, and the court listened to testimonies from Cassie, Dawn Richard, and more.

The trial picked up again this week, and today, Diddy's former employee George Kaplan took the stand. He said that one of his responsibilities as an executive assistant to the Bad Boy founder was to set up his hotel rooms, per TMZ. Allegedly, part of this set-up process was to ensure the room was stocked with "freak off" essentials like candles, baby oil, and lubricant.

During his testimony, Kaplan also said he booked rooms for his then-boss at hotels in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. This includes the InterContinental Hotel, where Diddy was caught on surveillance cameras assaulting Cassie back in 2016. Kaplan stopped working for him the year prior. He claimed he'd book the rooms under Diddy's alias Frank Black, which he allegedly based on one of The Notorious B.I.G.'s nicknames, Frank White.

Diddy Trial Day 8

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kaplan isn't the only person who took the stand in Diddy's trial today, however. A clinical and forensic psychologist named Dawn Hughes also testified. Prosecutors presented her as an expert witness, as she specializes in trauma and traumatic stress.

While on the stand, Hughes explained that it's common for victims in abusive relationships to stay with their abusers for multiple reasons. She also said it's not unusual for victims to wait several years before deciding to share their stories.

Her testimony came after Cassie completed hers last week. She detailed the years of horrific abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of Diddy.