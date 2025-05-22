Photos Of Kid Cudi’s Fire-Damaged Porsche Released To The Public Amid Diddy Trial

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Kid Cudi attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema &amp; Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)
Kid Cudi took the stand in Diddy's trial today, alleging that the Bad Boy founder broke into his house and set his car on fire.

Today, Kid Cudi took the stand for the first time in Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial. The rapper recalled the Bad Boy founder allegedly breaking into his home, traumatizing his dog, and more over his fling with Cassie. Allegedly, Kid Cudi's car even sustained some serious damage thanks to a Molotov cocktail. He speculates that Diddy could have allegedly been behind it, though he denied any involvement.

According to TMZ, photos of the car have been entered as exhibits in the case and released to the public. They show the bright red seats of the Porsche melted and charred, and the top of the vehicle slashed open. According to Kid Cudi, the vehicle could not be saved.

During Cassie's testimony, she alleged that Diddy threatened both her and the "Day 'n' Nite" performer after finding out about their relationship.

Diddy Trial Day 9
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These aren't the only disturbing photos that have been released to the public recently, however. Photos of injuries Cassie allegedly sustained at the hands of Diddy were also recently entered as exhibits in the case. The photos show bruises on her body, a large gash above her eye, and more.

Prosecutors also recently unveiled photos captured during the raid of Diddy's Star Island mansion, which took place in March of last year. The photos show bins full of baby oil, sex toys, drugs, guns, and more. Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerard Gannon, who was the head of the operation that conducted the raid, took the stand.

Aside from Kid Cudi and Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kerry Morgan, and Cassie's mother Regina also testified. Diddy's former assistant George Kaplan also took the stand, alleging that he witnessed his then-boss abusing Cassie but did not intervene out of fear of losing his job.

