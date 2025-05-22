Kid Cudi Alleges During Trial Testimony That Cassie "Played" Both Him & Diddy

Kid Cudi alleged during trial that Diddy broke into his home, set his car on fire, and terrified his dog due to his Cassie fling in 2011.

Kid Cudi became the latest high-profile witness on the Diddy trial's stand on Thursday (May 22) in Manhattan federal court. His testimony contained a series of very interesting allegations, some of which suggested the relationship dynamics with Cassie Ventura.

For those unaware, the singer was allegedly dating both Cudi and Sean Combs at one point in 2011. The Cleveland artist accused the Bad Boy mogul of allegedly breaking into his home and setting his Porsche ablaze when he found out about the fling.

However, during cross examination from defense attorney Brian Steel, Kid Cudi alleged Cassie "played" him and Diddy. This refers to these two relationships at the same time, which grew complex because of Combs' alleged physical abuse of Ventura.

Per The Shade Room, the INSANO creative said he allegedly met up with Combs at a Soho House on multiple occasions, one of which was shortly after the alleged break-in. There, they hashed things out and the music executive allegedly did not take responsibility for the alleged car fire. Cudi thought Combs and Ventura were fully broken up, and was hurt by how things ended in their own relationship.

Read More: Kid Cudi Smokes A Cigarette While Arriving At Court To Testify In Diddy's Trial

Diddy Trial Day 9

We will see if Kid Cudi, Diddy, and Cassie's situation comes up again during this trial, whether directly via more testimony or indirectly through reference. It's a very difficult situation to pin down given how unclear each relationship was at the time, but it will certainly impact the trial moving forward. The questions for the prosecution and the defense to answer relate to how this debacle fits into the present criminal charges against Combs.

In case you forgot, these are sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. While a lot of the trial so far built up interpersonal context and background information, fans are watchful for more strong updates.

Elsewhere during Kid Cudi's testimony in the Diddy trial, he alleged Combs acted more calm than he expected during phone calls and in-person meetings. It's still unclear to what extent these three individuals interacted and maintained contact after these alleged incidents. Perhaps the near future will illuminate this in court.

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Kid Cudi Ahead Of Diddy Trial Testimony

