Kid Cudi arrived at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City to testify in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial on Thursday. The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper was already smoking a cigarette as he hopped out of a black SUV to a crowd of media members covering the case. He will be taking the witness stand at some point today, where he will likely discuss his relationship with Cassie and the allegation that Diddy had his car blown up back in 2011.

Fans on social media have been having a laugh in response to Cudi's entrance. "He said let me smoke this cigarette 1st before I go inside," one user wrote with a laughing emoji in response to Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. Another added: "Photos got me crying bro definitely said: It’s showtime." Prior to his arrival, 50 Cent joked about the situation in his own Instagram post, writing: "Kid Cudi gonna testify like, I’m on your ass now Diddy. DON’T ACT LIKE YA DIDN’T DO IT NOW! YA DID IT! LOL @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

Cassie previously testified that Diddy was “irate” when he learned about her dating Kid Cudi during her days-long turn on the stand, last week. “He told me about videos that he had that he was going to release, and that he was going to hurt Scott and I,” she alleged, as caught by CNN. She also mentioned Diddy allegedly threatening to have Cudi's car blown up shortly before it did blow up.

Diddy Trial Day 9

Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, also mentioned Kid Cudi during her testimony, earlier this week. She claimed that Diddy was so angry about the relationship that he allegedly demanded $20,000 to “recoup money” he had spent on her.

Regina claimed she and her husband took out a home equity loan to pay him. “We decided that’s the only way we could get the money,” she said, according to ABC News. “I was scared for my daughter’s safety.” The money eventually returned to her account.