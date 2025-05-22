Kid Cudi Breaks Silence On Bombshell Diddy Trial Testimony

Kid Cudi says he's glad to be done testifying in Diddy's criminal trial and described it as a "stressful situation" on social media after he took the stand on Thursday. He reflected on his testimony in a video for his fans on his Instagram Story.

"I just wanna say I've been seeing all the love and support and I just wanna say thank you so much," he said. "People been hitting me up the past week just checking in and even today. It really means a lot to me. You guys are the best. I love y'all. It's a stressful situation and I'm glad it's behind me." He finished the video by telling his fans to "go stream 'Neverland.'"

When Hollywood Unlocked posted the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments had plenty to say about Cudi's testimony. "Kid Cudi is funny. He said puff looked like a super villian. I would of chuckled in court," one user wrote. Another added: "Imagine calling me to testify as to what happened 14years ago, crazy."

While testifying, Kid Cudi recalled an alleged incident where his car was blown up. He explained that it looked “like the top of my Porsche was cut open, and that’s where the Molotov cocktail was put in." Afterward, he said Diddy allegedly requested a meeting with him to discuss his relationship with Cassie. “Combs was standing there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a Marvel supervillain," Cudi recalled.

Additionally, Cudi alleged that Cassie told him about physical abuse in her relationship with Diddy. He did not recall her ever mentioning sexual abuse, however.

Diddy Trial Day 9

Kid Cudi is just one of several witnesses to testify in Diddy's case. Both Cassie and her mother have taken the stand as well as former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, and more.