Kid Cudi Breaks Silence On Bombshell Diddy Trial Testimony

BY Cole Blake 1037 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean Combs Sex Crimes Trial Continues In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Kid Cudi departs the Manhattan Federal Court during the Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on May 22, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Kid Cudi spoke about his relationship with Cassie and Diddy's alleged reaction while testifying on Thursday.

Kid Cudi says he's glad to be done testifying in Diddy's criminal trial and described it as a "stressful situation" on social media after he took the stand on Thursday. He reflected on his testimony in a video for his fans on his Instagram Story.

"I just wanna say I've been seeing all the love and support and I just wanna say thank you so much," he said. "People been hitting me up the past week just checking in and even today. It really means a lot to me. You guys are the best. I love y'all. It's a stressful situation and I'm glad it's behind me." He finished the video by telling his fans to "go stream 'Neverland.'"

When Hollywood Unlocked posted the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments had plenty to say about Cudi's testimony. "Kid Cudi is funny. He said puff looked like a super villian. I would of chuckled in court," one user wrote. Another added: "Imagine calling me to testify as to what happened 14years ago, crazy."

While testifying, Kid Cudi recalled an alleged incident where his car was blown up. He explained that it looked “like the top of my Porsche was cut open, and that’s where the Molotov cocktail was put in." Afterward, he said Diddy allegedly requested a meeting with him to discuss his relationship with Cassie. “Combs was standing there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a Marvel supervillain," Cudi recalled.

Additionally, Cudi alleged that Cassie told him about physical abuse in her relationship with Diddy. He did not recall her ever mentioning sexual abuse, however.

Read More: Kid Cudi Gets Laughs During Trial After Testifying That Diddy Acted Like A Marvel Supervillain

Diddy Trial Day 9

Kid Cudi is just one of several witnesses to testify in Diddy's case. Both Cassie and her mother have taken the stand as well as former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, and more.

Following Cudi, prosecutors brought out Mylah Morales, a former makeup artist for Diddy. She alleged that she saw Cassie with physical injuries while working for Diddy. Later in the day, the jury also heard testimony from a computer forensics agent working for Homeland Security Investigations.

Read More: Kid Cudi Smokes A Cigarette While Arriving At Court To Testify In Diddy's Trial

