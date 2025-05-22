The Diddy trial is almost done with its second week in court, but not before Kid Cudi took the stand on Thursday (May 22). After a brief break following his initial statements in his witness testimony, he continued his allegations and supposed recollections.

The Cleveland artist alleged the car fire Sean Combs allegedly caused in his Porsche was intentional. Then, he claimed that he actually met with the Bad Boy mogul at the Soho House to squash this beef, which was allegedly the last time he saw Cassie Ventura. Cudi made some of the court laugh when he said that Combs was "standing there like a Marvel supervillain," according to Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press.

Allegedly, the conversation indicated they just misunderstood what the relationship statuses were. However, Diddy and Kid Cudi's alleged rift did not clarify in its entirety. The former allegedly did not take responsibility for the latter's car fire. Years later, they allegedly met up again randomly at the same spot, where Combs allegedly apologized for "all the bulls**t."

Diddy Trial Day 9

Then, Diddy's defense team began their cross-examination. Defense attorney Brian Steel asked about the burned-down Porsche, and Cudi said he didn't have surveillance photos. He did, however, get pictures from his dog-sitter. Steel suggested the DNA of a female came back from the scene, but the judge sustained an objection. The INSANO artist alleged he did not know there were DNA results from the scene.

In addition, Kid Cudi reportedly alleged Cassie "played him" and didn't really officially tell him things were over between them. Also, he said that she told him she was abused by Combs, but Cudi says she never alleged sexual abuse. Ventura allegedly told Cudi she gave his address to Puff, and the MOTM artist said he and Ventura split because he wanted to give space.