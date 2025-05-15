Cassie Alleges She Continued To Attend Diddy's "Freak-Offs" While Dating Kid Cudi

Cassie also accused Diddy of suspecting an affair with Michael B. Jordan, pointing to a lot of relationship dysfunction.

Cassie Venutra continues to testify in the Diddy trial, and her cross examination yielded some very interesting allegations around their relationship. According to TMZ, she alleged on Thursday (May 15) that she continued to participate in "freak-off" parties despite dating Kid Cudi at the time.

Per Ventura's story, she was on a break from Sean Combs in 2011 and started seeing the Cleveland creative. However, she still allegedly went back to attend the Bad Boy mogul's parties because these events were her "job."

The singer told the jury that she was unsure if Combs considered them to be on a break, so she spoke to Cudi on a burner phone. She didn't want Puff to find out about their romance out of fear that he would dangerously react and possibly target the multi-hyphenate.

Previously, regarding Diddy finding out about Cassie and Kid Cudi, the Connecticut native testified that this happened at a "freak-off." As she told prosecutors during questioning on Wednesday, he allegedly went through her phone and threatened her with a wine opener.

On Wednesday, Ventura also alleged that Combs said he would blow up Cudi's car, and that Puff's friends wanted to see it happen. In Cassie's 2023 lawsuit against Diddy, she claimed Cudi's car did explode in his driveway and that The New York Times reported it.

Another key detail she spoke to was how they even met in the first place. Allegedly, Combs introduced Ventura to Cudi in 2011 so they could make music together.

Diddy Trial Day 4
Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Actor Cassie Ventura (L) and recording artist-producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

This adds to Cassie's other allegations concerning Diddy during her testimony. We are at day four of the trial at press time, and we're sure much more information will emerge in the future.

One of her claims also involves relationship drama concerning the former couple's alleged infidelities. Combs accused Ventura of having an affair with Michael B. Jordan while they were on a break in 2015.

Elsewhere, the rest of the dancer, actress, and model's testimony relates to her alleged role in the "freak-offs" and her allegedly abusive relationship with the music and business executive. We will see what Day 5 holds.

