Kanye West Laments Kid Cudi Testifying Against Diddy During Trial

While Kanye West recently proclaimed he will tone down some of his controversies, he continues to speak up for Diddy amid his federal trial. More specifically, as caught by Complex, West recently took to Twitter to react to Kid Cudi and his witness testimony in court.

The Chicago artist quickly deleted his Saturday (May 24) message about his former G.O.O.D. Music collaborator, whom many saw as the Robin to Kanye's Batman at one point. Their work together, even late entries like KIDS SEE GHOSTS and loose 2020s collaborations like "Moon," continues to resonate. But things aren't as friendly as they once were.

"I wish Cudi hadn't testified against Puff," Kanye West wrote concerning Diddy and the Kid Cudi testimony. "We need not to be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family. Praying for Puff Daddy and the Family."

For those unaware, Cudi took the stand in the criminal trial on Thursday (May 22), speaking to his alleged fling with Cassie Ventura. His witness testimony held some shocking allegations about alleged car fires, home break-ins, and even a reconciliatory meeting.

Did Kanye West Testify In The Diddy Trial?

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

All of this ruckus around the trial has caused a lot of people to inquire about the witness lists and speculate around who's speaking in Diddy's trial. Ye is not one of those people, for the record, despite what some Internet rumors may say.

However, another question this opens up concerns Kanye West's relationship with Kid Cudi. The two were once very strong collaborators, but they have gone through multiple ups and downs at this point.

At press time, it seems like the two are pretty distant, although things don't seem as contentious as they once were. The last thing we covered on this topic was how Cudi thanked Pusha T for being his only friend at G.O.O.D. Music, seemingly leaving Kanye out of the equation.