Young Thug has a lot to say about snitches, but Touré thinks he should pump the brakes before talking about Kid Cudi. If you didn't already know, Thugger let out a tweet-and-delete recently that called the Cleveland artist a "rat" for testifying in the Diddy trial.

Per Complex, the journalist spoke to TMZ Live about the YSL rapper's alleged message. Of course, a big background story to all of this is how Thug fell out with his former protégé Gunna, allegedly over snitching accusations in the YSL RICO trial.

"He is completely misunderstanding what snitching is, what being a rat is," Touré remarked concerning Young Thug's Kid Cudi comments. "To be a snitch, which is a huge thing in hip-hop, means we committed a crime together, or at least I am aware of the crime you committed because we are friends, and then I told the state what you did probably because I want to mitigate the problem for me. That's snitching."

The writer and critic made the distinction between Cudi being attacked and Cudi being part of the alleged crimes. The former is what really holds weight here, as the latter is not a reality.

In addition, Touré also spoke on why the Man On The Moon crooner did not break a "street code" with this testimony either. "He doesn't call the police, [Kid Cudi] calls Diddy. He deals directly with Diddy. That's what the street code would want you to do," he reportedly expressed.

Kid Cudi performs in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We will see if Thugger and Kid Cudi ever address this again in the future, as unlikely as it seems. They both have a lot of other stuff to deal with these days.

For example, there are more relevant snitching allegations in the world of YSL to consider. Young Thug and Gunna's purported beef has never really been clarified by either artist.

Nevertheless, fans continue to connect the dots and assume friction. We doubt things will ever return to a more forgiving or stable place, at least not for a while. There is still a lot of debate around the alleged "snitching" in this situation.