DJ Akademiks is known for his commentary on hip hop current events. He has been very vocal during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef.

Young Thug’s since-deleted tweet about Kid Cudi over the weekend had many confused, except for DJ Akademiks. Big Ak would deliver a perfectly good explanation for Thugger’s tweet during his latest livestream.

DJ Akademiks credits Young Thug’s tweet to the rap star’s recent legal battle. Thug’s three-year court case caused controversy after fellow YSL artist Gunna accepted a plea deal that included the rapper admitting that YSL was a gang and the items found in the 2022 arrest were not his.

Social media labelled Gunna a “rat” for taking the plea and his statement. Young Thug has since disowned Gunna from the YSL imprint. It appears Thug showed the same sentiments to Kid Cudi.

Big Ak told his audience that Gunna’s betrayal is the cause for Thug’s tweet to Kid Cudi after he testified in Diddy’s trial. DJ Akademiks added that Thug is insecure about other artists’ relationships following issues with Gunna.

DJ Akademiks Young Thug

Fans across social media would debate if Kid Cudi’s testimony affects his status. Cuddled has never portrayed himself a gangster; therefore, many believe the street rules don’t apply to him.

Others did not share the same sentiment. Many claimed if you testify against someone, you are considered a “rat.” Kid Cudi has not responded to Young Thug’s tweet. He did speak to fans after testifying, thanking them for their support.

Kid Cudi testified in week two of the Diddy trial. Making a grand entrance, the rap star rounted a 2012 incident in which his Porsche 911 exploded in his driveway. Cudi confirmed the car was destroyed by a Molotov cocktail, corroborating allegations made by Combs’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Cudi recalled that Combs denied involvement at the time but later apologized years after the incident. He also described a separate occasion when Combs entered his home uninvited, which he found disturbing. However, under cross-examination, Cudi admitted he had no direct evidence tying Combs.

Diddy’s trial continues with week three beginning on Tuesday.

