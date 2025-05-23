While taking to Twitter, Thugger simply wrote, "Dam cudi a rat lol." Subsequently, the artist deleted the tweet fairly quickly. One has to wonder why he would delete the message. Perhaps he simply wanted to avoid any friction. Or, perhaps someone on his team told him this tweet was a bad idea.

Whatever the case may be, Young Thug's message to Kid Cudi has sparked widespread debate of what constitutes as snitching. Furthermore, there has been discourse about Kid Cudi's standing as a civilian and how he doesn't maneuver within street codes.

Yesterday, Cudi's testimony went viral on social media and for very good reason. Numerous revelations were made during the testimony and fans hung onto Cudi's every word.

Kid Cudi Diddy Trial

Image via Twitter

Throughout the testimony, Cudi spoke on his strained relationship with Cassie and how Diddy was angry with him for dating her. However, the artist also stated that Cassie played him as she was still hanging around Diddy at the time.

Additionally, Kid Cudi spoke about how Diddy once allegedly broke into his home and terrorized his dog. From there, he spoke about the infamous incident in which his Porsche was set on fire. Overall, these were harrowing stories. Apart from Cassie's testimony, this has proven to be one of the most gripping parts of the trial thus far.

Afterwards, Kid Cudi noted that testifying was a nerve-racking experience and he is glad it's over.

As for Young Thug, his thoughts on snitches remains clear. One can just look at his beef with Gunna to see exactly what we mean. Given what he went through with the YSL Trial, it is easy to see why Thugger has his perspective.

Regardless, the deleted tweet tells us Thug also felt a bit of remorse for his words.