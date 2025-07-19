Young Thug was one of many features on the Kid Cudi album last year, INSANO, and it wasn't their first collaboration. However, it seems like the "Moon Man" duo might be at odds now, and some new album updates on streaming services have fans putting their tinfoil hats on.

According to Complex, INSANO got an updated version uploaded on DSPs with a key change: the track "RAGER BOYZ" featuring Thugger is no longer on the tracklist. Apparently, the whole LP disappeared from Tidal, and nothing has emerged at press time to explain any of this. Still, fans have one theory.

It centers around Young Thug recently calling Kid Cudi a "rat" in a quick tweet and delete. For those unaware, the Atlanta trap icon was referencing the Cleveland creative's witness testimony in the Diddy trial earlier this year. Prosecutors claimed Sean Combs blew Cudi's car up. Also, the case often referenced their relationships with Cassie Ventura, arguably the trial's central figure beyond the defendant.

But regardless of that connection, nothing about this verse removal confirms its motives, context, or relation to any supposed rift. So take this interpretation with a grain of salt, as DSP changes can happen for a slew of different reasons.

Kid Cudi New Album

But what was even on "RAGER BOYZ" to begin with? On Kid Cudi's track, Young Thug addressed incarceration – or at least, that was how many fans read certain bars within. "Aye, I told the judge, I'm probably biggest off, / I told the b***h she can't be charging me for Saint Laurent / Yeah, I told my baby not to break the law / I told my baby mama, careful not to get involved," he rapped on the cut. But it's unclear when Thug recorded this verse, so maybe it's just coincidence.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi's new album Free comes out soon, so maybe that context informs what happened with INSANO in some way. We'll see if Cudi addresses this in any way. In the meantime, some fans assume that Thugger tweet wasn't that serious. No matter what happened with "RAGER BOYZ," this will probably continue to divide many fans.