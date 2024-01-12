Young Thug Seemingly References RICO Case On Kid Cudi's "INSANO"

Today, Kid Cudi finally unleashed his eagerly-anticipated ninth studio album, Insano. As expected, the project boasts numerous high-profile features from the likes of Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, and more. He even tapped Young Thug for the track "RAGER BOYZ," amid the YSL founder's ongoing RICO trial.

As his defense team fights for the rapper's freedom, Young Thug has continued to release music from behind bars. He unveiled a full album back in June, Business Is Business, and has gone on to appear on several other artists' records. Of course, several of his songs allude to his persistent legal troubles, and his verse on Insano is no exception.

Read More: Kid Cudi Unveils "INSANO" Tracklist, Fans Disappointed But Rapper Says Deluxe Is Still Coming

Kid Cudi & Young Thug Team Up For "RAGER BOYZ"

"Ayy, I told the judge, 'I'm prolly biggest off' / I told the b*tch she can't be chargin' me for Saint Laurent / Yeah, I told my baby not to break the law / I told my baby mama, careful not to get involved," Young Thug rhymes. The chorus of the song, featuring both artists, also repeatedly emphasizes the sentiment, "Motherf*ck the law." While fans appreciate Young Thug's clever bars, some suspect that the judge might not, as prosecutors have already tried to use song lyrics against him in court.

As for Kid Cudi, he promises fans that there's even more to come. After unveiling the 21-track Insano tracklist earlier this week, social media users made their disappointment known, as it was rumored that the project would include 40 songs. He took to social media to respond amid the chatter, reminding followers that a deluxe edition is in the works. "I said there will be a deluxe," he wrote. "Patience." What do you think of Young Thug seemingly mentioning his court case on "RAGER BOYZ" with Kid Cudi? How are you liking Insano so far? What's your favorite song on the new album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kid Cudi Goes Full "INSANO" On Ninth Album

