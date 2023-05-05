YSL Rico Case
- RelationshipsYoung Thug Breaks Silence On Jerrika Karlae Jail Cell Photo By Thirsting Over Mariah The ScientistYoung Thug had to get himself out of a bad situation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Thug Seemingly References RICO Case On Kid Cudi's "INSANO""I told the b*tch she can't be chargin' me for Saint Laurent," Young Thug raps.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Delivers Loving Message To Mariah The Scientist In Court: WatchYoung Thug was excited to see his bae.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Attends Young Thug's RICO Trial Day 2, Attorney Claims Yves Saint Laurent Jeans Inspired YSLMariah The Scientist continues to support her man throughout his trial.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug's "Take It To Trial" Lyrics Echo In Court Amid YSL RICO TrialThe lyrics are being used against him.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicYoung Thug's RICO Case: Prosecutors Have Surprisingly Long List Of WitnessesYoung Thug's attorney asked for 300 of them to be excluded from the upcoming trial.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipYoung Thug's Comments On Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting Admissible In YSL RICO TrialYoung Thug has taken a loss ahead of his RICO trial.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Sees Little Progress In YSL RICO Trial, Jury Selection Moving At Snail's PaceThe YSL Rico case has been moving slowly.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureYoung Thug's Father "Loves" Gunna, Claims He Hasn't Hurt Son's RICO CaseYoung Thug's dad made it clear that he doesn't think Gunna is a "snitch."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYSL Polo Removed From YSL RICO TrialYSL Polo is already serving a life sentence for murder.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CulturePotential Juror In Young Thug's Trial Held In Contempt, Says She "Literally Forgot" To Show UpJudge Glanville reprimanded the woman in court earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBobby Shmurda Reacts To Gunna's First Public Appearance: "While [Young Thug] Is In Jail?"Gunna made his first public appearance over the weekend at the Heats-Celtics game. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Co-Defendant, Cordarius Dorsey, Charged With Murder In 2020 ShootingYoung Thug's trial doesn't seem to be getting any less complicated as the months go on.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralYoung Thug Supposedly Listening To Lil Baby In CourtThugger was saying "Heyy" to the court while apparently blasting Baby on his wired earphones.By Gabriel Bras Nevares