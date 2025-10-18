YFN Lucci Believes Gunna Should Explain YSL Plea Deal To Young Thug

Since Young Thug was able to squash his beef with YFN Lucci, the latter thinks a reconciliation with Gunna is in the cards.

YFN Lucci recently appeared on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast to talk about his release from prison, his new album ALREADY LEGEND., and recently squashing his beef with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug. This led him to reflect on Thugger's other big beef these days: Gunna. The two used to work together a lot before Wunna's plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Thug has already talked about this a lot – his protégé, not so much. As such, Lucci feels like the "fukumean" hitmaker owes Spider an explanation, a sentiment Thug himself has already expressed. However, his former rival took a more reconciliatory tone.

"I do feel like he should speak about it, you feel me?" YFN Lucci remarked concerning Gunna and Young Thug. "'Cause I feel like people want to know his side. I even feel like Thug want to know how he feels and know his side. He got to speak about it. He said he got tricked or whatever. I don't actually look at it like he just told on a n***a, but you kind of threw a n***a under the bus. And it's your man. So you owe the n***a an explanation, that's how I feel.

YFN Lucci & Young Thug

"'Cause a n***a love you," YFN Lucci continued concerning Young Thug. "Y'all love each other. Y'all ain't just goddamn... So damn, you ain't gon' say nothing to me? You ain't gon' tell me nothing, my boy? You hurt me; you ain't gon' say nothing to me, you ain't gon' tell me how you feel? We gon' keep rapping about each other and s**t? Even if you don't get on the interview and talk about, 'Hit a n***a phone,' bro, we got to talk about this s**t. I need to know something. 'Cause what if I would've went to jail for the rest of my life, and I never would've got to see my kid off of that, how would you feel?"

We will see whether or not this reconciliation ever ends up happening. Although it seems very unlikely at this current moment, hip-hop has definitely seen more shocking hatchet burials.

