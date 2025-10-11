Lil Woody Scolds Young Thug While Praising Offset For Working With Gunna

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 288 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-2
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Gunna, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
YSL Woody has a love and hate dynamic with Young Thug. As for Gunna, he's found a new frequent Atlanta collaborator in Offset.

Lil Woody recently joined No Jumper to rant some more about the YSL RICO trial and all the Atlanta fallout involving Young Thug and many more. More specifically, Adam22 brought up how many folks turned on Gunna and how the only ATL MC to really stick by him strongly amid all this has been Offset, something that Woody highly commends.

Many folks agree, as their collaborative chemistry's leading towards a joint album. But YSL Woody's praise of the former Migo isn't just about making good music for the sake of it or supporting peers who are going through rough times. Rather, he thinks 'Set made an explicitly conscious decision to stand with folks who allegedly didn't snitch, since Woody has been very critical of Thugger and his leaked interrogation video concerning accusations against Peewee Roscoe.

"You got to respect Offset," Lil Woody remarked. "They want Offset to have flaws, bro. You got to respect him, bro. Because no matter what it was, bro, Offset stood on right, bro. You got to give it to him, bro. That n***a ain't in no interrogation room talking to no police, Thug is. Thug in the interrogation room talking to police, Gunna not. Why the hell y'all want to hate Gunna and love Thug? Thug talking to the law. Gunna said 'Yes, ma'am' to the court, to the judge, and walked home. He didn't sit there and say, 'Thug said that.' Man, whatever he said, it was said to the po-pos in 2016. They said Peewee Roscoe was locked up. Exactly, it was an ongoing investigation. Why you think they talking to Thug? First thing they said is, 'We want to clarify some things.' Ooh, that hurt."

Read More: Young Thug Admits He's Unlikely To Speak With Gunna Any Time Soon

Offset & Quavo

Woody's complex thoughts on Young Thug turned sour this time around, but we'll see if more time and distance makes these rifts heal in the future. It seems unlikely for now, but you never know.

However, we know that Offset might be able to mend some bridges. After all, he continues to connect with Quavo, who is in Young Thug's corner, so there's a lot that could happen.

Read More: Mobb Deep Is Infinite: Havoc On Prodigy’s Legacy, The Alchemist’s Evolution & What Hip-Hop Would Be Like Without “Shook Ones”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NHL: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings Music YSL Mondo Laments How Gunna Was The Only YSL Codefendant To Have Plea Deal On Video 2.1K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.7K
YSL Mondo Young Thug First To Snitch Hip Hop News Music YSL Mondo Accuses Young Thug Of Being The First To Snitch 4.7K
Young Thug Explains Issue Gunna Plea Deal Leaked Call Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Finally Explains His Issue With Gunna And His Plea Deal In Alleged Leaked Call 18.6K
Comments 0