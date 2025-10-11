Lil Woody Scolds Young Thug While Praising Offset For Working With Gunna

Lil Woody recently joined No Jumper to rant some more about the YSL RICO trial and all the Atlanta fallout involving Young Thug and many more. More specifically, Adam22 brought up how many folks turned on Gunna and how the only ATL MC to really stick by him strongly amid all this has been Offset, something that Woody highly commends.

Many folks agree, as their collaborative chemistry's leading towards a joint album. But YSL Woody's praise of the former Migo isn't just about making good music for the sake of it or supporting peers who are going through rough times. Rather, he thinks 'Set made an explicitly conscious decision to stand with folks who allegedly didn't snitch, since Woody has been very critical of Thugger and his leaked interrogation video concerning accusations against Peewee Roscoe.

"You got to respect Offset," Lil Woody remarked. "They want Offset to have flaws, bro. You got to respect him, bro. Because no matter what it was, bro, Offset stood on right, bro. You got to give it to him, bro. That n***a ain't in no interrogation room talking to no police, Thug is. Thug in the interrogation room talking to police, Gunna not. Why the hell y'all want to hate Gunna and love Thug? Thug talking to the law. Gunna said 'Yes, ma'am' to the court, to the judge, and walked home. He didn't sit there and say, 'Thug said that.' Man, whatever he said, it was said to the po-pos in 2016. They said Peewee Roscoe was locked up. Exactly, it was an ongoing investigation. Why you think they talking to Thug? First thing they said is, 'We want to clarify some things.' Ooh, that hurt."

Offset & Quavo

Woody's complex thoughts on Young Thug turned sour this time around, but we'll see if more time and distance makes these rifts heal in the future. It seems unlikely for now, but you never know.